Candidate profile: Joe Molinar, El Paso City Council District 4

Your Voice, Your Vote

NAME: Joe Molinar

OFFICE YOU SEEK: City Representative District 4

AGE: 60

OCCUPATION: Retired

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration

Graduate of Andress High School.

Number-one campaign focus: Public Safety.

The voters recently approved a $413 million bond in November of 2019 and City Council voted no to having a bond oversight committee.

We need to continue El Paso’s rating as a safe large city which helps promote our overall image and assists in bringing in tourism dollars.

I’m not in favor of defunding the El Paso Police Department budget. I don’t support defunding, diverting, transferring, and or reimagining the EPPD budget (whatever word you opt to use).



What sets you apart from your opponents?

Campaign Vision Statement – A desirable community where families and businesses thrive.

Campaign platform:

Public safety Fiscal responsibility Land conservation and preservation

I have lived and worked in Northeast El Paso for 50 + years. I care about El Paso and I care deeply about Northeast El Paso.

I’m the only United States Marine Corps veteran in this District 4 race.

I’m the only candidate who has a stellar voting record of having voted approximately 61 times since March of 2000.

Once elected, I plan to be a full-time City Representative. I’m not aligned with any political parties, I don’t attend any colleges or universities, I don’t own or operate any businesses, etc.

My time and attention will be devoted to the job as a City Representative serving the needs of the District 4 constituents. I fully understand my sole vote affects both Northeast El Paso

and the entire city as well.

I have served my community in many ways over many years and as an elected City Representative. I plan to continue serving the citizens of Northeast El Paso.

I’m the only retired City employee in the District 4 race (working under both the strong Mayor form of government and the City Manager form of government). I was previously

employed by the El Paso Police Department (patrolman, homicide detective, sergeant and

lieutenant) in patrol, special operations, and Crimes Against Children (C.A.C.).

I have over 32 years of dedicated public service as a law enforcement officer and my military service.

As the only former City employee, I know and understand City policies, communications, budget requirements, personnel administration, payroll, performance evaluations (I have completed and filed hundreds of performance evaluations over my tenure as a field

supervisor and lieutenant).

I’m a community leader who prioritizes my work for others and the community above self.

Currently, I serve my community as the president of the Castner Heights Neighborhood Association (CHNA). As the president, I chair a board of directors, review and provide input into the association budget, plan and organize worthwhile projects that serve our community, etc. I have been doing this type of work for over ten years and I’m deeply proud

of our efforts and results.

I have been asked by the City of El Paso and others to serve on various committees, projects, guest speaker appearances and initiatives to include the following:

January of 2012, to serve on an outdoor art committee for the Metro 31

June of 2014, asked by then-City Representative Carl Robinson to provide a tour of

Northeast El Paso to newly appointed City Manager Tommy Gonzalez

Northeast El Paso to newly appointed City Manager Tommy Gonzalez 2015, 9th Neighborhood Leadership Academy graduate

2015, 1st Advanced Neighborhood Leadership Academy graduate

2016, guest speaker at the dedication of the Sue Young Splash Park

November of 2016, one of three guest speakers at the invitation of then-Congressman Beto O’Rourke, 16th Congressional District, in promoting and preserving 7000+ acres of Castner Range land into a national monument

September 2017, presenter at the invitation of the Neighborhood Services Division presenting on the topic of “Neighborhood Association Task Force” at the City of El Paso’s 13th annual neighborhood summit

November 2019, the guest speaker at the first-ever Fort Bliss and Flags Across America Veterans Day Ceremony

January 2020, participant in the interview process for the City of El Paso with the Quality Texas Foundation assisting businesses, hospitals, schools, governmental agencies and non-profits with their performance results

February 2020, guest speaker as a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran commemorating both Iwo Jima Day and the Texas STAR Day Foundation

Board member for the Northeast Business Alliance

Board member for UTEP’s Theta Chi fraternity

Flags Across America volunteer

Northeast Substance Abuse Coalition member

Relevant experience that qualifies you for the position you seek:

I have been attending City of El Paso council meetings for many years and I have learned City government. As the president of the Castner Heights Neighborhood Association (CHNA), we have worked with many City departments to accomplish several neighborhood projects. I

have met with mayors, city representatives, department heads, etc. in order to learn and share experiences.

As the CHNA president, I chair a board of directors, review and provide input into the association budget, plan and organize worthwhile projects that serve our community, etc. I have been doing this type of work for over ten years and I’m deeply proud of our efforts and results.



See the immediately preceding question as well for years of experience with City government.

The ordinance creating Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) #13. This TIRZ includes the 2000 + acres of land which were swapped for 44 acres of land from the westside in the Great

Wolf debacle.

This TIRZ also includes the Sean Haggerty extension; however, I have a plan similar to the Borderland Expressway to make the extension happen.

In what ways is City government on the right track and in what ways does it need to change course?

What steps can you or the city council take to increase transparency and

the public's understanding about what's going on in the city?

During City Council meetings, issues need to be presented in an earnest manner. The use of “closed sessions” or executive sessions is overused by City Council. Example – The city manager and city attorney’s employment contracts to include their performance evaluations.

At the same time, citizens need to become more engaged with their City government. I’m a graduate of the 9th Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) which serves to empower and

engage citizens in city government.

The Neighborhood Services Division (NSD) sponsors the NLA program. In addition, NSD also promotes creating neighborhood associations in order to establish organized and healthy

communities. There are processes in place for many city programs and each department needs to do a better job in community outreach.

Are you in favor or opposed to the construction of the downtown arena in the Duranguito District?

I’m opposed to the construction of the downtown area in the Duranguito District.

The City of El Paso was disingenuous to the El Paso voters from the very beginning with the ballot language for the 2012 Quality of Life bond.

The taxpayers are constantly being asked to pay for projects that result in benefits (huge money) to local private developers.

The downtown issues won’t be solved by creating a sports arena which is already over budget.

Do you think local health and city officials have responded to the

coronavirus pandemic properly?

No Answer.

Are you in favor of diverting some police department funding, reallocating it toward local social programs?

I’m opposed to diverting any El Paso Police Department funding and reallocating it toward

local social programs.

I’m the only District 4 candidate who has worked for the City and specifically on the El Paso

Police Department. I know firsthand both the dangers and joys from serving your community

as a police officer.

There is no way to be able to dispatch a hired mental health professional to a family fight call involving weapons. (Levity – Will the mental health professional first ask the suspect for his identification and insurance cards in order for him / her to be paid after the call?)