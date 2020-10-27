Candidate profile: Sissy Byrd, El Paso City Council District 4

Your Voice, Your Vote

NAME: Dorothy “Sissy” M. Byrd



OFFICE YOU SEEK: City Council District 4 Representative



AGE: 63



OCCUPATION: Insurance Specialist for a Home Health Agency



EDUCATION: I graduated from East Orange High School in East Orange, New Jersey and the last school that I attended was International Business

College for Computer Accounting. I attended the City of El Paso

Neighborhood Leadership Academy in 2018 and the El Paso County Sheriff’s

Office Citizens Academy in 2017.



FAMILY: I grew up in East Orange New Jersey with my parents and 5

brothers. I came to El Paso from Germany as a military spouse, reassigned

back to Germany and choose to make this my home and not return to East

Orange New Jersey and stay in Northeast El Paso as a single parent of 2 and

both graduated from Andress High School. Natasha (have a Masters and

Bachelor Degrees) and Rickey (went into the Navy, have Certifications for

Medical Coding; MA and Phlebotomist and now working toward his Bachelor’s)

My grandson Daiquan (have a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering)

and his best friend Alex (is a Industrial Electrician) grew up calling me grandma. And race have never been an issue. I have always called Alex my

grandson because he is. All attended schools only in the Northeast before

relocating. Years later after my Dad passed in New Jersey, I asked for my

Mom to leave the family behind and come here with me so that I could take

care of her. And she have always loved it here when visiting and said yes.

And stayed until she passed 9 years later at the age of 82. She was my

heart. I worship at The Gospel Service at Fort Bliss and volunteer in our

community all the time because we need to help each other.



Number-one campaign focus: Safety, Jobs and Infrastructures. In that order. This is not normal times for anyone that is why safety is first to me

during this pandemic. We have so many family, friends and neighbors

passing and life changing results due to COVID-19 that this needs to be a

huge concern for all of us. The numbers as of last week for new cases was

over 500. And with the White House down playing it when there is a cure

most people will be afraid to take the medicine, I myself included. Funding

can include tax revenue (property tax, municipal sales tax), fees (such as

building permits), Entitlement funds, Cares Act funding, Grants from the

Government, fines such as speeding or parking violations, usage fees for

optional services, or other sources such as profits from municipally owned

or operated utilities. For example from the El Paso Water Utilities because

of the Impact fees but it does need to voted on because it haven’t been

since 2009. Also from contracts if written correctly there will be some

savings there. Therefore with these funds we can be able to have additional

funds to work with. For the betterment of the Northeast for our roads and

streets and when City Council address the this again in January 2021 than

maybe the Northeast can get funding because as of the last approval of

funding for our roads the Northeast received no funding on July 27, 2020. Also more attention right now, needs to be toward the pandemic to include results because of it. The children learning at home who are falling behind due to not being in their classrooms this needs to be addressed also to include when schools open. We need internet for all.





What sets you apart from your opponents? I am a Woman, a Community Activist, a Leader in my community before becoming a Candidate. I am the only candidate that is a lifelong Democrat and have voted Democratic only for all of my life because I believe in their values and principles.

I have never changed my beliefs, values and principles from what I advocate for like Women’s right, and the rights of Veterans, people with Disabilities, LGBT plus community and against Domestic Violence or Sexual Harassment or one party to another.

There is always someone worst off than me so I started volunteering. I don't have much but I share what I do and always count my blessings. I have for years enjoyed helping others by volunteering in El Paso and the surrounding communities to include striving to make positive changes in the lives of all the people that I can. It has also helped me to be a better person.

Because of staying connected to our community, I with the help of others

through the commitment, devotion and compassion, I was inducted in 2019

into 3 Hall of Fames. On March 30, 2019, inducted into the El Paso

Commission for Women Hall of Fame; April 25,2019, inducted into the City

of El Paso Senior Corps Older El Paso (RSVP) Hall of Fame and November

2019, selected to be inducted into the El Paso County Democratic Party Hall

of Fame and the event was held on January 25, 2020. So therefore it is no

telling what I will achieve in 2020 even with the pandemic. But I can and

that is being the next City Council District 4 Representative. As my slogan

says “I am You, a reflection of many”. Of which I am all the time.



Relevant experience that qualifies you for the position you seek: I have

gained experience from my jobs and from myself being on the ballot for the

first time in 2010 as a candidate for Precinct Chair and with wining that

race. I became a member of the El Paso County Democratic Party Executive

Committee and I missed only 1 meeting and that was this year on January

14, 2020 because of the snow before the pandemic. On October 17, 2014,

“Legacy Award” presented by the Paso Del Norte Tejano Democrats El Paso

Chapter, because of my leadership in the community. November 2015 Elected as the 1st Woman Chair for the Black El Paso Democrats. Now serving my 3rd concurrent two year term since the organization was chartered in 1982. Also I was elected in November 2007 as the 1st Woman Vice Chair for the Black El Paso Democrats and have only missed a meeting when my brother passed since 2006 before the pandemic. Because of my connection and devotion with the community that is why I went into the 3 Hall of Fames for 2019.



September 21,2019 from Holy Royal Arch Chapter #90 Masons “Outstanding

Volunteer of the Year Award”. This worldwide organization gives many free

events for the Northeast and El Paso community at the Northgate Optimist

Club. I received this award as a non-member. The awards and achievements over the years have taught me what it is to be a leader in my community. A person have to learn to be a leader and understand that just because you are a member of an organization that doesn’t make you a leader. To be a leader is not always easy.



If you had the chance to revoke one ordinance in El Paso immediately upon taking office, which one would it be?

Ordinance 16015 Adopted March 15, 2005. John Cook Mayor and Joyce Wilson City Manager. The ordinance if elected I would like to address is this one about the City Manager to me because should it be revoked or changed. In this ordinance it gives the City Manager the authority to represent the City Council. In this ordinance it states that “the City Manager and his/her designee should be authorized to sign most of the City’s official documents, as well as documents on behalf of the El Paso City-County Health and Environmental District when necessary or required by law, as approved by the City Council, in the interest of efficiency of administrative government

operations in the City”.



18.60.160 - Duties and responsibilities of the city manager or designee.

The city manager or his designee shall, to the extent that the following

duties and responsibilities have not been delegated or assumed by another

person, agency, department or entity pursuant to other ordinances adopted

by the city:



A.



Exercise overall management control of the construction, operation and

maintenance of the flood control system;



B.



Review, revise and approve the annual schedule of maintenance of the flood

control system submitted by the street director;



C.



Allocate resources as required to assure the timely execution of the annual

maintenance schedule and the safe and effective operation of the flood

control system.



(Ord. 16356 § 1 (part), 2006)



(Ord. No. 17390, § 38, 8-24-2010, eff. 9-1-2010) The reasons that I would

revoke or amend the ordinances above is because with giving the City

Manager the authority to choose her/his designee should not be

authorized. When

the City Manager can not preform any duty this authorization should be

returned back to City Council. If not than it should be definitely defined

who the designee can or should be by job title. This is transparency and

accountability to our community. The City Manager is not elected so

therefore she/he is not accountable to the Community. With a designee

established than City Council have the knowledge of who the next go to

person is without any guest work or having to ask. Also to think about

should be “How often should this be updated”.

In what ways is City government on the right

track, and in what ways does it need to change course? In the areas of

addressing the homeless people during this pandemic to me is good. Having funds available from the Cares Act Information need to be better given to the community because everyone does not use the internet, have the news meddia through the TV or newspapers to help. Addressing to the best of their ability without reviewing and acknowledging the facts, concerns from the community and what health experts are saying to combat this virus is unthinkable specially when they voted to discontinue the COVID/19 testing, and look at where we are now. When contracts are up for renewal and for new contracts they need to be reviewed in a timely manner to be voted on because too many times, items that need to be on them are not there like restrooms, landscaping and security. So the expenses have increased already and completion dates are not met. Everyone on City Council and the Candidates do not have all the answers and should not promote themselves as what they did alone, or what they will do alone. And when it comes to taxes, let’s face it sooner or later it will go up but the difference is to try to keep it at a minimum increase. I am a homeowner and just like some of you, I don’t want to see huge increases.



What steps can you or the city council take to increase transparency and the public's understanding about what's going on in the city? We as a people have that right to transparency and it is key to all of us. When we

understand the issues and solutions that are before us as a citizen than we

have knowledge and can hold those in office accountable for their actions.

There must be transparency to all and not a chosen few. During the meetings we can let and make sure that the community is aware of contracts that are up to be renewed, inform the community of incentives on new businesses by having a status update report done 3 times a year, always ask for their input and strive to treat everyone the same and with respect. We are our community together and make sure that our community leaders and non leaders are put into positions on boards to reflect all of us. Whenever we start to have a new normal and have meetings in our districts if elected I will talk with you and not at you. Our district website need to help our small businesses by promoting them. When we get people to be going to our website than they will always be able to see new businesses and older businesses and whatever else in our district is going on to include the programs that fall under the City like Visit El Paso , the Library because of all the programs that they have, Parks and Recreation, just to name a few. I want to have meetings with the small businesses at first because they will need the most help right now. If they can not come to a meeting because of downsizing due to the pandemic than I will go to them. There is funding that they maybe eligible for but some will not know about the funding, some will not know what paperwork is needed and some will need help filling the paperwork out so I will want to get them the help.



Are you in favor or opposed to the construction of the downtown arena in the Duranguito District?



Opposed. I have always been against this construction project at

that location because I believe that it should have been put to the voters

to be in the location of Cohn Stadium.

Too many times the Northeast is being over looked. For years it was

because we were not a good location due limitations of accessibility of

roads. Now we have 54, 601, Dyer Street and McCombs if it is not raining

too hard and Railroad. When the completion of the Borderland Expressway that is proposed to be a new location facility from Loop 375 (1.8 miles east of Railroad Drive Overpass) to FM 3255 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard),

0.5 miles south of the Texas/New Mexico State Line). It is approximately

10.8 miles in length. This would increase economical grown and development and will truly benefit our community. As for

now in the Duranguito District maybe it should be addressed to establish

something else there because there have been some parts that is demolished. Take it back to the voters.



Do you think local health and city officials have

responded to the coronavirus pandemic properly?



No, because when we were in need of the guidance of a Health Director, we did not have one and most people did not know this. With this pandemic being new and unknown to us all and with no answers I believe that the robocalls was a very good idea. And the city/county did try to get the Governor to allow El Paso to stay closed. Also they did try to get him to make it a requirement to wear a mask at all times. But there should have been more attention to how to get results back as quickly as possible. It was a shame when 2 people that I know of did go to the same place, same day and about the same time but one person results came back in 2 days and the other person results came back in 2 weeks so the virus could have been spreading in the meantime. Not all employers were taking all the precautions that they should have for their employees even to this day. And with the White House downplaying the truth that it would not last long but yet so many people are infected and dying. If elected, I will vote and would tell the citizens that testing still continues and encourage them to continue to take precautions and wear their masks. And when we can, I would release the information about the clusters. I did not agree with the Mayor and City Council Representatives voting against to continue testing because this made our citizens become afraid and concerned that if they needed a test it would end. And look at our numbers now, today as of October 13, 2020. Our numbers are still going up in large numbers everyday and schools keep having to postpone their opening and there is not a cure in sight. Now the Governor is sending help to our City as of a few days ago by sending medical staff, equipment and supplies to help our community. We need to keep our citizens safe while we wait for a cure. The City Council meeting on September 28, 2020 had a presentation about the COVID-19 Task Force which I hope everyone could have listened to because in detail it was told that testing will continue until the end of October. Due to only being able to authorize for 30 days at a time. Also for everyone to understand that some numbers are going up because more people are getting tested and those that are positive can get medical attention faster now. Also their plan for the homeless is wonderful. If they protect the homeless it too protects our community at the same time. With receiving a National award for the

website is fantastic. But we need to let the citizens have a easy and

simple way to report businesses that are not following the precautions of

keeping their employees safe.





Are you in favor of diverting some police department funding, reallocating it toward local social programs?



In favor. Police themselves to my understanding often complain about

having to “do too much”, including handling social problems for which they

are ill-equipped. Some have been vocal about the need to decriminalize

social problems and take police out of the equation. It is clear that we

must re-imagine the role they play in public safety. Also I would like to

see the law enforcement be trained to deescalate situations in which there

are protesters. Here in El Paso we are blessed because we had protesters

and it did not turn into a riot. But we know that this wasn't the first or

last protest that will be in El Paso. In 2016, there was a Black Lives

Matter Vitual and there was not rubber bullets or tear gas used. But we can

be prepared just the same. On June 23,2020. City Council adopted the El

Paso Strong Resolution. This policing resolution is not in detail as of

what City Council can or will do. A policy needs to be written now. I want

it to be addressed with details. I would like to see that it would say how

many days an issue will be reviewed, how many days it can be reviewed, who will be the reviewers for example a lawyer, a social worker or a retired

police officer and others that know what it is to go through difficult

situations in the line of duty as law enforcement. I know that there could

not at this time have anyone to be named but an idea of their positions

could have been added as an optional idea. This needs to be worked on now

and have training materials worked on now and not be something else that

City Council need to work on and be placed in the different options plan

for later which they may get to later which could be years. Our citizens

need to know that their City Council is going to make a change and is

working on it now. This will take time so we need to start now.