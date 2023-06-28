Skip to Content
Your Voice, Your Vote

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar launches reelection bid

Veronica Escobar
By
today at 3:46 PM
Published 3:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is officially running for reelection. The El Paso representative launched the bid with a private event at a local bar June 28.

Escobar has represented the Borderland for three terms as the head of the 16th Texas Congressional District.

Escobar is also expected to speak about her recent appointment to the Biden-Harris campaign leadership team, her work on immigration legislation, and her efforts to support you El Pasoans.

Other candidates are expected to make their bid for the seat in the coming weeks and months.

Article Topic Follows: Your Voice, Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content