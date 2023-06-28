El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar launches reelection bid

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is officially running for reelection. The El Paso representative launched the bid with a private event at a local bar June 28.

Escobar has represented the Borderland for three terms as the head of the 16th Texas Congressional District.

Escobar is also expected to speak about her recent appointment to the Biden-Harris campaign leadership team, her work on immigration legislation, and her efforts to support you El Pasoans.

Other candidates are expected to make their bid for the seat in the coming weeks and months.