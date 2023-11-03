Proposition 11: The constitutional amendment that would support El Paso County parks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- State of Texas Proposition 11 is part of 14 constitutional amendments that are on the November ballot.

State of Texas Proposition 11 is explained as follows:

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities."

The proposition would allow the use of property tax funds to maintain and develop parks and recreational facilities in El Paso County.

Proposition 11 is the only proposition that directly pertains to El Paso County.

Currently, the Texas Constitution allows reclamation and conservation districts in some counties to issue bonds to develop parks and facilities, but this authority is not currently provided to El Paso County.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. For a full list of voting locations, click here.