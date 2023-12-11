Irene Armendariz-Jackson to run for Congressional District 16

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Irene Armendariz-Jackson filed earlier today to run for Congressional District 16, which covers El Paso.

Armendariz-Jackson has run two previous times and says she has made great progress in gaining support with each bid.

In a statement, Armendariz-Jackson stressed her goals to strengthen El Paso's borders.

Armendariz-Jackson will face Deliris Montanez in the Republican primaries. If she secures the bid, she will run against incumbent Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who has held the seat since 2019.