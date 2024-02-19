Early voting begins tomorrow for primary elections

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Early voting for the March 2024 primary begins tomorrow, February 20, and ends Friday, March 1. During this period, residents can choose their preferred candidate for U.S. President, U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission, Judicial, local, and political party seats. A comprehensive list of candidates running for each position can be found at the El Paso County Election Department's website.

There is a total of 33 early voting locations available to El Paso County residents. You can also find the voting location closest to you at the El Paso County Elections Department's website. Hours of operation will vary by location.