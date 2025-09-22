Rep. Gabe Vasquez launches re-election bid

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez is launching a bid for re-election. Vasquez, who represents New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, is up for re-election in 2026.

“From Silver City to Mesilla, Southern New Mexico is my home and the place I deeply care about,” Vasquez said in his campaign announcement. “Following in the footsteps of powerful women in my family and honoring our immigrant history, I’ve been able to represent my community in Congress with determination and authenticity. Constituents from across the district trust me to uphold our values, be objective, and get things done when others can’t.”

Vasquez's team says that the two-term congressman has a record of "bipartisan problem-solving" and is committed to working across the aisle.

"His top priorities include lowering the cost of living, protecting access to affordable health care, border security and immigration reform, keeping communities safe, and safeguarding New Mexico’s public lands," the Vasquez team said.

Republican Eddy Aragon is also running for election.