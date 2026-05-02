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Your Voice, Your Vote

Live Results: 2026 May Uniform Election

By ,
May 1, 2026 4:35 PM
Published 7:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Borderland residents are heading to the polls Saturday to vote in the Uniform Election in Anthony and San Elizario.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Look to ABC-7 for complete team coverage of this election. Find live updates in this article.

You can find full election results here:

El Paso Election Results

Article Topic Follows: Your Voice, Your Vote

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