Caught on video: Naked man stealing Biden campaign signs on the loose in New Mexico

New Mexico Politics

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — A naked man dubbed the "birthday suit sign bandit" was caught on camera stealing a Biden/Harris campaign sign from an Albuquerque resident’s front yard over the weekend, KOB-TV reports.

Video footage from the homeowner’s security camera shows the naked man walk up from the darkness, snatch the sign out of the ground, then disappear under the moonlight.

A person posted the video on Reddit, igniting a buzz on the internet. Police are still searching for the nude thief.

This isn’t the first time someone has let loose on a presidential campaign sign in Albuquerque, KOB-TV reports.

Last month, a viral video from Facebook showed a man—fully clothed—hacking up a Trump sign with a machete on an Albuquerque street corner.