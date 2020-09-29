Skip to Content
Politics
By
Published 5:00 pm

Federal appeals court upholds six-day extension for counting ballots in battleground Wisconsin, handing Democrats a win.

US & World

Associated Press

  2. Why even bother having an election day? “Just mail it in, call it in, throw it in like a paper airplane whenever you like. Oh you forgot? That’s ok just tell us who you would have voted for and we’ll count it”. What a joke. The democrats aren’t even hiding their cheating tactics anymore.

