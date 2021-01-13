Trump calls for ‘no violence’ amid threat of unrest ahead of Biden’s inauguration
WASHINGTON, DC -- As the U.S. House debates impeaching him a second time, President Donald Trump issued a statement Wednesday urging for “‘NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism.’
“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” Trump said in the statement.
“That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for,” he added. “I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”
