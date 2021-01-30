Ohio lawmakers seek to create ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’ holiday on June 14

Politics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG/ABC-13) -- Two state lawmakers in Ohio want June 14 recognized as “President Donald J. Trump Day”, according to a report in the Ohio Capital Journal.

June 14 is Flag Day. It’s also President Trump’s birthday.

Republican state Reps. Reggie Stoltzfus and Jon Cross say they’re planning to introduce a bill in the Ohio House setting aside the day “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history,” according to the Journal.

“Former President Donald J. Trump was our 45th President of the United States and against great odds, accomplished many things that have led our nation to unparalleled prosperity,” the pair wrote in a co-sponsor request email sent Friday, according to the Journal.

The request reportedly concludes: “(Trump) personified the emotions of millions of Ohioans who for too long have felt marginalized by our government and the American political system. While the media tarnishes his achievements and his legacy, the legislation will help ensure that for one day each year the voices of millions of people from all corners of our state will be commemorated.”

As noted by the Journal, an honorary presidential holiday isn’t without precedent in Ohio. Feb. 6 is designated “Ronald Reagan Day.”