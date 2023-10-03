City Rep. Alexsandra Annello announces bid for Texas District 77 seat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso District 2 City Representative Alexsandra Annello announced her bid for Texas State Representative District 77 Tuesday.

Annello has served on El Paso's City Council for the past six years. During that time, Annello worked her way up to Mayor Pro Tempore, a position she holds currently. She also serves on the City’s Financial Oversight and Audit Committee, the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee, the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, and the board of Local Progress. Annello says this will be her final term as a city representative.

"I am optimistic as I think about the future of our community and region, and thankful to all the individuals who have reached out to me recently to encourage me to run for State Representative," Annello wrote in a statement announcing her bid. "As a result, I am officially announcing my run to the Texas House of Representatives in the Democratic Party Primary election."

Last month, former County Commissioner Vince Perez announced his campaign, bidding for the same seat.

"As I seek this new office, I make clear that my staff and office will continue to be present for all of our constituents, as well as the needs of the city," Annello added in her statement.