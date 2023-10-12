EPISD Trustee Josh Acevedo running in District 2 special election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Current EPISD Trustee Josh Acevedo announced his run for El Paso City Representative District 2 Thursday. Former City Representative Alexsandra Annello vacated the seat after announcing her own run for Texas House District 77. District 2 covers parts of Central, South-Central, and Northeast El Paso.

Voters elected Acevedo to the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees four years ago. In his announcement, Acevedo claimed to have helped improve transparency and accountability across the district, and supported policies that led to teacher raises. The district approved a 7% raise for teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. You can check our source here.

‌"My tenure has been defined by proactive, collaborative leadership, one where every decision made was a stride towards children and community first," Acevedo explained in his campaign announcement. "It has been a privilege to do this work together with you."

Acevedo says that he wants to focus on improving quality of life for District 2 residents and finding a new city manager (council has been tasked with hiring former city manager Tommy Gonzalez's replacement).

"I am committed to being a good steward of every single one of our taxpayer dollars, improving and restoring our quality of life, and creating access to spaces and opportunities that maximize the potential that we have throughout District 2."

Local lawyer and former mayoral candidate Veronica Carbajal is also running for this seat.