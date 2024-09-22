Speaker Johnson unveils short-term spending bill, urges members to avoid shutdown

By Lauren Fox and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — House Speaker Mike Johnson laid out the next plans to avert a government shutdown in a Sunday letter to his members.

Johnson’s plan, known as a limited continuing resolution, would fund the government until December 20 and include $230 million for Secret Service funding.

“Next week the House will take the initiative and pass a clean, three-month CR to prevent the Senate from jamming us with a bill loaded with billions in new spending and unrelated provisions,” the Louisiana Republican wrote in his letter. “Our legislation will be a very narrow, bare-bones CR including only the extensions that are absolutely necessary. While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances.”

The House failed on Wednesday to pass a six-month GOP government funding plan that included a controversial measure targeting noncitizen voting.

Government funding is slated to run out at the end of the month, and Johnson said in his Sunday letter that he does not want a shutdown weeks before the election.

“As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice,” he said. “From now until election day, I will continue with my tireless efforts and singular focus of growing our majority for the 119th Congress.”

