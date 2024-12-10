Rep. Nancy Mace says she was ‘physically accosted’ on Capitol grounds

By Brian Rokus and Rashard Rose, CNN

(CNN) — US Capitol Police have arrested a person who Rep. Nancy Mace said “physically accosted” her Tuesday, the South Carolina Republican said in a post on X.

“I was physically accosted tonight on Capitol grounds over my fight to protect women. Capitol police have arrested him. All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe. Your threats will not stop my fight for women!” Mace said.

“One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine,” she also posted.

Asked about Mace’s claim, Capitol Police said they received a report just after 6 p.m. from a member of Congress’ office of an incident in the Rayburn Office Building. Officers and agents with the Threat Assessment Section tracked down and arrested a suspect, charging them with assaulting a government official, the agency said.

CNN has reached out to Mace’s office for additional details.

Last month, the South Carolina Republican made headlines when she introduced a resolution to ban transgender women from using women’s restrooms at the Capitol and filed broader legislation that would apply to every federal building and federally funded school. The moves followed the election of Democratic Rep.-elect Sarah McBride of Delaware, who will be the first out transgender person to serve in Congress.

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022 and her party’s efforts to hold onto women voters, Mace has often said she’s looking for ways to show that the GOP is “pro-women.”

