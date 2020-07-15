Rosales defeats Montoya in runoff to be El Paso’s next district attorney

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- Yvonne Rosales defeated James Montoya Tuesday night in the Democratic runoff for El Paso’s next district attorney.

Rosales' victory of Montoya in the runoff came after the pair were the top two finishers in the four-candidate March Democratic primary.

There is no Republican candidate, so Rosales will succeed Jaime Esparza, who is retiring after 24 years on the job. Esparza’s predecessor, Steve Simmons, held the job for 22 years, so the winner of this election will be only the third person to serve as El Paso district attorney in half a century.

The biggest case facing Rosales as the new district attorney will be the prosecution of accused Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius, who will stand trial for 23 counts of murder in a capital case in which he faces the death penalty if convicted.

The nationwide calls for criminal justice reform appeared to have little if any impact on the race.

Both Rosales and Montoya called for more transparency from the district attorney’s office during their campaigns. But in interviews with El Paso Matters prior to Tuesday's election, neither pushed any ideas to overhaul how policing and prosecution is handled in El Paso.