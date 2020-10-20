Texas Gov. Abbott rated best governor in nation by conservative economists

Texas Politics

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been named "Best Governor In The Nation" in a new study conducted by Laffer Associates, a consulting firm run by conservative economists Arthur Laffer and Stephen Moore, and the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).

ABC affiliate KXXV reports that the criteria included tax policy, overall state spending levels, handling of Covid-19 funds, union regulations, health and welfare spending, school choice, and other education policies.

"Texas’ success is made possible by the men and women across the Lone Star State who work every day to provide for their families and drive the Texas economy forward," said Abbott. "The Texas model emphasizes personal freedom and fiscal responsibility because it is the proven method to spark innovation, encourage economic prosperity, and create a better quality of life. Working together to protect taxpayers and expand opportunity, we will continue to build an even brighter future for all Texans."

Abbott ranked first among governors, according to the Laffer-ALEC study. “Obviously, Texas has been an economic powerhouse among the states,” said Jonathan Williams, ALEC’s chief economist.