City of El Paso invites community to free microchip event for pets

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso Animal Services is inviting the community to take part in "Straylight Savings," an event aimed at bringing awareness to the importance of micro-chipping and updating information on your pet's microchip.

According to Animal Services, 3,000 pets have been lost and entered the center.

Many of the pets that were turned into the center were not micro-chipped or their information was not up to date. Making it difficult for the pet to be reunited with their family.

Micro-chipping your pets will be free.

The event will take place at Blackie Chescher Park at 3147 Escobar Dr. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 10, 2023.