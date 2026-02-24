International Women's Month

Attorney Karla Griffin – Griffin Law Firm
Attorney Karla Griffin’s success stems from the hard work of her family who migrated to the United States in the 80s. Her father and mother came to…
Brenda De Anda-Swann’s career at KVIA is an example of the way the company provides opportunities for growing journalists, and a constant stream of…
Mayela Jackson is a board-certified Nurse Practitioner who has dedicated 16 years to providing direct patient care, cherishing every moment of her…
Vanessa Duran is the fourth-generation co-owner of L & J Cafe in El Paso, Texas, a nearly century-old restaurant known as “The Old Place by the…
With 36 years of experience in the real estate and mortgage industry, Sandie Sanchez is a respected and well-known leader within the El Paso real…
Judith Torres is a woman who didn’t just build a company — she built a bridge between countries, cultures, and global opportunity. As Founder and…
Rubia Elegance is a highly skilled and licensed aesthetic injector dedicated to helping clients achieve timeless, natural beauty through advanced,…
My name is Diana Wilson, and I am a REALTOR® with the HPRE Group at the #1 brokerage in El Paso. Originally from Mexico and raised in California, I…
Irma Isela Durón Madrid is a dedicated educator with more than 30 years of experience in teaching and academic development. For the past eight…
Terry Hidalgo started as a customer representative in 1983 through a Bowie High School employment program and stayed on since then to grow with Meza…