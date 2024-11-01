Maryland is the first state to sign into new federal health care program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is the first state to sign an agreement with the federal government designed to improve health care and lower costs. The agreement applies to all health care payers, including Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers. Gov. Wes Moore signed it Friday with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. The new framework known as the AHEAD model is designed to deliver high-quality health care through greater coordination, with a focus on health equity and social needs to support underserved patients.

