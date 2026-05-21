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ABC-7 First Alert – Isolated storms with gusty winds and some blowing dust again

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today at 2:09 PM
Published 2:04 PM

Some storms will develop this afternoon and evening causing some gusty winds with the potential of blowing dust and sand. Wind gusts could hit 45-50 mph in spots in and around some of these storms.

Weather should improve after 8pm with perhaps some lingering dust and sand which will settle during the overnight hours.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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