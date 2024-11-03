5.2-magnitude tremor hits northern Greece; no damage reported

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities say a 5.2-magnitude tremor has hit northern Greece. They say the tremor occurred at 07:03 p.m. local time about 40 kilometers southeast of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city. It was followed by a 4.2-magnitude quake four minutes later, along with several smaller tremors. No damage has been reported, but the tremor was felt over a large swathe of northern Greece. A seismologist told The Associated Press that it was highly unlikely that a small local fissure would produce a devastating event.

