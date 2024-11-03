Massachusetts firefighters continue to battle stubborn brush fires across state

BOSTON (AP) — Firefighters in Massachusetts are continuing to battle stubborn brush fires across the state with officials urging residents to take precautions to help avoid sparking new blazes. Hundreds of acres in the greater Boston area have already burned in the past week with new fires cropping up in the western and central parts of the state. In Massachusetts an average of 15 wildland fires are reported each October. This year, the month’s total capped at about 200. That’s an increase of about 1,200% over the average, rivalling the monthly numbers usually seen in the traditional early spring brush fire season.

