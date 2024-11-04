Wisconsin voters to decide legislative control and noncitizen voting question

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters will decide which party controls the Legislature and whether to explicitly forbid foreign nationals from voting in the state. Tuesday’s elections will determine whether Republicans retain control of the Assembly and Senate. The GOP has held the majority in both houses since 2011 but Democrats hope Gov. Tony Evers’ new district boundaries will help them make inroads. Also on the ballot is a GOP-authored constitutional amendment that would clearly state that only U.S. citizens can vote in federal, state and local elections in Wisconsin. Multiple states have already adopted similar amendments.

