Another round of powerful, dry winds to raise wildfire risk across California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is bracing for another round of powerful winds that will cause humidity levels to drop and raise the risk of wildfires in much of the state. Forecasters have issued red flag warnings for fire danger until Thursday from the central coast through the San Francisco Bay Area and into counties to the north. Pacific Gas & Electric says it’s prepared to turn off power to a small number of customers in areas where strong gusts could damage electrical equipment and spark blazes. Targeted power shutoffs are also possible in Southern California, where Santa Ana winds are expected to intensify.