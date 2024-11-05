New Hampshire’s governor’s race pits ex-Sen. Kelly Ayotte against ex-Mayor Joyce Craig

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire governor’s race comes down to one candidate who is trying to jump from local to statewide office and another who wants to bring federal experience to the Statehouse. Democratic former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig faces Republican former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte in Tuesday’s election to replace Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. His decision against seeking a fifth two-year term set up one of the most competitive gubernatorial races in the country. Ayotte has accused Craig of supporting tax hikes and blamed her for crime and homelessness in the state’s largest city. Craig emphasized her executive experience while portraying Ayotte as a threat to abortion access.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.