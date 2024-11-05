North Carolina’s top lawyer and No. 2 executive are vying for governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina voters are choosing a successor to term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov Mark Robinson were on Tuesday’s ballot to become chief executive of the ninth-largest state. Early in the campaign, Stein and his allies used commercials and social media to remind voters of Robinson’s previous inflammatory comments. Later on, Robinson’s campaign descended into disarray after CNN reported that he once made explicit racial and sexual posts on a pornography website’s message board. Robinson denied the allegations and sued CNN. Robinson would be the state’s first Black governor if elected. Stein would be the first Jewish governor.

