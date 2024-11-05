North Korean test of ICBM is condemned by two-thirds of UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.S.-led statement approved by 10 of the 15 U.N. Security Council members condemned a recent North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile launch. It also called on Pyongyang to return to negotiations and abandon its missile programs. The statement Tuesday follows a series of recent North Korean missile launches including the test last week of the country’s newest ICBM that’s designed to reach the United States. The Security Council members said that launch — and more than 100 North Korean ballistic missile launches since 2022 — violates multiple Security Council resolutions prohibiting the North from using ballistic missile technology and jeopardizes international peace and security.

