Virginia judge orders election officials to certify results after they sue over voting machines

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A judge in a rural Virginia city has ordered two officials there to certify the results of the election. The pair filed a lawsuit last month threatening not to certify unless they could hand-count the ballots. The Monday order comes after five registered voters in Waynesboro filed their own lawsuit claiming they would be disenfranchised if the election were not certified. Judge Paul Dryer’s ruling says the officials’ concerns about voter security are best addressed through the legislative process. He says, “The personal beliefs of members of a local board of elections cannot derail the electoral process for the entire Commonwealth.”

