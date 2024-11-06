Mississippi mayor says he faces political prosecution with bribery charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital city says he has been indicted in an alleged bribery operation, and he said it is a “political prosecution” to hurt his 2025 campaign for reelection. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released a video statement Wednesday. He says lawyers have told him that federal prosecutors have indicted him on bribery and related charges. Lumumba says he has never accepted any type of bribe. He is a Democrat and has been mayor since 2017. A Jackson City Council member, Angelique Lee, resigned in August and pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges from the same FBI investigation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.