Why AP called the Michigan Senate race for Elissa Slotkin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin won Michigan’s shotgun-tight race for U.S. Senate, defeating former Republican congressman Mike Rogers in a battle of attrition. In the end, Slotkin carried the state after there were not enough ballots left to be counted for Rogers to overtake her roughly 18,000 vote lead at the time The Associated Press called the race at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday. Though the race is tight, Rogers would need to collect over 64 percent of the remaining vote to overtake Slotkin’s lead.

