Biden will visit the Amazon rainforest as part of six-day trip to Latin America

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will become the first sitting president to visit the Amazon rainforest later this month when he travels to Brazil as part of a six-day trip to Latin America. Biden will start his trip in Lima, Peru, where he will meet attend the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. From there, he will travel to Manaus and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. In Manaus, Biden will visit the rainforest and see local, indigenous and other leaders who are working to preserve the region. It’s the first such visit by a U.S. president. In Rio de Janeiro, Biden will attend the Group of 20 summit.

