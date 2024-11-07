YouTuber known for drag race videos crashes speeding BMW and dies

NEW YORK (AP) — A car influencer who posted YouTube videos of drag races on New York City streets died when he crashed his speeding BMW into a light pole near John F. Kennedy airport. Police say 25-year-old Andre Beadle crashed just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the Nassau Expressway near the airport. Beadle was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at a hospital. Beadle was known on social media as 1Stockf30. He had 240,000 followers on Instagram and 59,000 on YouTube. He had posted videos of himself racing his purple BMW M240 on city streets and at a racing track in Pennsylvania.

