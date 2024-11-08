Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie pledges to make San Francisco safer as mayor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss heir and philanthropist Daniel Lurie says he will make streets safer, help small businesses and squash the open-air drug markets that have tarnished San Francisco’s image in recent years. Lurie spoke Friday at a park in Chinatown, making his first public remarks since San Francisco Mayor London Breed called him to concede the race for mayor. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Tuesday’s election. But Lurie has held a commanding lead in early election results. It appears to be a remarkable ascent for a candidate who has never held public office.

