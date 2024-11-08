Michigan jury awards millions to a woman fired after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who lost her job at a Michigan insurance company after declining to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Much of the award is for punitive damages against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Lisa Domski worked at Blue Cross for more than 30 years. She says she was a victim of religious discrimination. The company in 2021 did not grant an exemption from its vaccine policy, despite her insistence that it clashed with her Catholic beliefs. Blue Cross denies any discrimination. An appeal is possible.

