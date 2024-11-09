Longtime Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler dies at 62

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler, the radio voice of the team from 1998-2019, has died. He was 62. The Trail Blazers said Wheeler, affectionately called Wheels, passed away on Friday following a long illness. Wheeler had stints with the Sacramento Kings, the Seattle Sonics, and the Chicago Bulls, before his 21 seasons in Portland. Known for the exclamation “Boom-Shaka-Laka,” Wheeler was named Oregon Sportscaster of the Year in 2007.

