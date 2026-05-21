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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm ,breezy, light rain chance

KVIA
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Updated
today at 6:25 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday's forecasts starts calm, but will lean a bit more active into the afternoon and early afternoon. Breezy conditions will develop as light rain chances enter the region.

We started off the morning with temps in the 60s. By lunch temps will be slightly cooler than they were yesterday. El Paso is expected to reach a a high of 88, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 86.

This afternoon we will develop some breezy conditions, with a chance for some dust to be blown around. Also tonight we are adding the slightest s=chance for rain at about 10%.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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