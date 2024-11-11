Candidates line up for special elections to replace Virginia senators recently elected to US House

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of two special elections has been announced to fill Virginia Senate seats vacated by newly elected U.S. House members. State Sens. John McGuire and Suhas Subramanyam landed the congressional seats on Election Day. The Virginia Senate President pro tempore announced Monday a special election to fill Subramanyam’s seat. A special election has not yet been announced for McGuire’s seat. Nevertheless, hopefuls from both parties have expressed their desire to run for the seats. Democrats have a narrow 21-19 majority in the state Senate, making the races key to the party’s efforts to preserve a majority in both chambers.

