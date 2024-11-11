MVSU football player killed, driver injured in crash after police chase

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi Valley State football player who was a passenger in a car involved in a police chase was killed in a crash that left the driver injured. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers tells WAPT-TV that 20-year-old Ryan Quinney of Mobile, Alabama, was killed Friday as the car was fleeing the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Officials did not immediately return messages Monday seeking details on what sparked the chase. Quinney, a junior linebacker, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to an area hospital but his condition was not available. In a Facebook post the school offered condolences and described Quinney as a “bright light” with a “spirit that lifted everyone around him.”

