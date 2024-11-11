Voters in Oakland oust Mayor Sheng Thao just 2 years into her term

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the San Francisco Bay Area city of Oakland is out after just two years in office. The Associated Press has called the race Monday. Mayor Sheng Thao was elected mayor in November 2022 and is the first Hmong American to lead a major city. Recall supporters, including the local NAACP, blame Thao for a long list of city woes related to public safety, homelessness and persistent budget problems. Thao’s supporters say problems existed long before the progressive Democrat took office. Oakland is Vice President Kamala Harris’ hometown.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.