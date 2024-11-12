What to know about Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick to serve as defense secretary
Associated Press
In picking Fox News Channel host Pete Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense, President-elect Donald Trump has selected a military veteran and popular conservative media personality with a large following of his own. In his decade at the network, Hegseth has developed a close rapport with Trump, who also reportedly considered him for a post in his first administration. Hegseth has lobbied Trump to release service members accused of war crimes. Hegseth has served in the military, although he lacks senior military or national security experience. He joined the Army National Guard after graduating from college, serving abroad in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay.