Daniele Rustioni to become Metropolitan Opera’s principal guest conductor

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniele Rustioni will become just the third principal guest conductor of the Metropolitan Opera in its nearly century-and-a-half history, leading at least two productions each season starting in 2025-26 as a No. 2 to music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Rustioni agreed to a three-year term. He is to helm revivals of “Don Giovanni” and “Andrea Chénier” next season, Puccini’s “La Bohème” and “Tosca” in 2026-27 and a new production of Verdi’s “Simon Boccanegra,” possibly in 2027-28. Nézet-Séguin has conducted four-to-five productions per season and will combine Rustioni for about 40% of the Met schedule.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.