Republican Scott Baugh concedes to Democrat Dave Min in critical California House race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Scott Baugh is conceding his race against Democrat Dave Min in a Southern California U.S. House district. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner because thousands of ballots have not yet been counted. Baugh’s announcement ends his bid to seize the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter. In a post on the social media platform X, Baugh says “despite running a strong campaign … that effort is going to come up a little short.” The 47th District in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles, was a top target for national Republicans looking to protect and possibly expand the party’s narrow majority in the House.

