2 striking teacher unions in Massachusetts face growing fines for refusing to return to classroom

BOSTON (AP) — Two of the three striking teacher unions in Massachusetts face fines for refusing to return to the classroom. Judges have imposed fines of $50,000 a day for the unions in Beverly and Gloucester if they don’t end their strikes by Wednesday. That amount will rise by $10,000 a day as long as they remain out. The unions voted Nov. 7 to authorize a strike and schools have been closed since Friday. Strikes by teachers are rare in Massachusetts partly because state law bans public sector employees from striking. The last time teachers struck was earlier this year in Newton. That strike lasted 11 days and ended after the two sides agreed to a cost-of-living increase and other issues.

