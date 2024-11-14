Advocacy group sues Tennessee over racial requirements for medical boards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A nonprofit dedicated to opposing diversity initiatives in medicine has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the requirements surrounding the racial makeup of key medical boards in Tennessee. The Virginia-based Do No Harm filed the lawsuit earlier this month, marking the second legal battle the group has launched in the Volunteer State in the past year. In 2023, Do No Harm filed a similar federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the state’s requirement that one member of the Tennessee Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners must be a racial minority. Do No Harm is now targeting Tennessee’s Board of Medical Examiners, which requires the governor to appoint at least one Black member, and Board of Chiropractic Examiners, which requires one racial minority member.

