Kentucky governor says investigators will determine what caused deadly Louisville factory explosion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says investigators will find out what caused a deadly explosion that ripped apart a Louisville factory. The blast at Givaudan Sense Colour on Tuesday killed two workers, injured 11 other employees and caused a partial collapse of the plant. It produces colorings for food and drinks. Neighbors likened the blast to a bomb exploding. It blew out windows and tore pieces off roofs. Beshear said Thursday that neighborhood residents deserve to hear from company officials. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Louisville’s mayor says he’d like to see the plant’s operations move elsewhere in the city.

