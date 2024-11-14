Latvia charges 2 Lithuanians for counterfeiting Ariel laundry products in organized criminal venture

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvian police say that criminal proceedings have been initiated against two Lithuanian citizens suspected of counterfeiting Ariel laundry detergent products and distributing them in significant quantities across Europe. The suspects are believed to be part of an organized crime group responsible for producing and distributing counterfeit Ariel products across Europe. If convicted, they could face up to six years in prison.

