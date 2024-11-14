What Republicans are saying about Matt Gaetz’s nomination for attorney general

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s nomination for attorney general is being met with a variety of reactions from Republicans, including cautious reservation, praise and pointed criticism. Some Senate Republicans are questioning whether the nomination of Gaetz, who had faced a House ethics investigation, would survive a confirmation while others, including incoming Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, withheld judgment pending committee hearings. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says Gaetz “would do a very good job for the president” while Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski says “I do not see him as a serious candidate.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.