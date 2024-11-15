They fled war in Sudan. Now, women in refugee camps say they’re being forced to have sex to survive

ADRE, Chad (AP) — Some women who fled the war in Sudan say they face sexual exploitation as refugees in Chad. They say that men in displacement sites — including humanitarian workers and local security forces — have offered them money, easier access to assistance and jobs. Such sexual exploitation during large humanitarian crises is not uncommon as vulnerable women and girls struggle to support themselves. Aid groups have long tried to combat the issue. Women and girls say they fear the possible repercussions of reporting the exploitation, which is a crime in Chad. One psychologist recounted cases of women becoming pregnant and feeling “destroyed.”

